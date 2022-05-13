Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the April 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CREG opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. Smart Powerr has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $10.62.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Smart Powerr Corp. ( NASDAQ:CREG Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

