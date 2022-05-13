SnowSwap Market Capitalization Tops $363,043.84 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 40.8% lower against the dollar. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $363,043.84 and $13,591.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 797.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00539298 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00036949 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,132.65 or 1.95721646 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004599 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.