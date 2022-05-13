SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLYA) Short Interest Down 78.3% in April

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLYA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the April 15th total of 11,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYA. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOAR Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,638,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SOAR Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,489,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SOAR Technology Acquisition by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 52.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLYA remained flat at $$10.13 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,019. SOAR Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12.

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

