SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) PT Lowered to $11.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SOFI. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.58.

SoFi Technologies stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,598,928. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 22.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Micah Heavener bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799 in the last ninety days. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 110.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 119,409 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $12,982,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 295,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 225,579 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,031,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

