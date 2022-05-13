SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 14.1%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 14.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.46. 696,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 48,598,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOFI. Mizuho reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 19,042 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $149,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

