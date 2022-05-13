SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $27,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after acquiring an additional 339,650 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,393,000 after acquiring an additional 271,592 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 647.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 205,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,595,000 after acquiring an additional 178,365 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,227,000 after acquiring an additional 138,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.74.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $211.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.85. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.