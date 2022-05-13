Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a growth of 408.6% from the April 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 946.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SEYMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €21.00 ($22.11) to €25.50 ($26.84) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of SEYMF remained flat at $$22.80 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

