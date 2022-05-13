Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Director Sells $76,039.74 in Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) Director James R. Burke sold 6,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $76,039.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,019.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.12. 242,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,686. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $564.36 million, a P/E ratio of 108.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 381.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,615,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,244,000 after purchasing an additional 151,116 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,494,000. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 314,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 971,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 71,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,590,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

