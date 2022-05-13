Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,205. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.12). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak acquired 127,475 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,339,927.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,450,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $143,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

