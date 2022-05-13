Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) fell 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.34. 246,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,618,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.
Several brokerages recently commented on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $505.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24.
About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.