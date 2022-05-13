Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SHC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sotera Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $27.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 14.30%. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $897,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Sotera Health by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Sotera Health by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

