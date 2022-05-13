Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,288. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96.

SOHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. 23.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

