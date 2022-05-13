Spectris (LON:SXS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.32) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($49.07) to GBX 3,650 ($45.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,380 ($54.00) to GBX 3,835 ($47.28) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectris currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,527 ($43.48).

Shares of LON:SXS opened at GBX 3,002 ($37.01) on Tuesday. Spectris has a 52 week low of GBX 2,371 ($29.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,167 ($51.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 9.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,668.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,222.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 48.80 ($0.60) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other Spectris news, insider Derek Harding bought 4,000 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,545 ($31.38) per share, for a total transaction of £101,800 ($125,508.57). Also, insider Kjersti Wiklund bought 1,500 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,495 ($30.76) per share, with a total value of £37,425 ($46,141.04). Insiders bought 5,505 shares of company stock valued at $13,937,245 in the last quarter.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

