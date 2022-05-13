Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Acquires £147.45 in Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) insider Andrew Heath purchased 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,949 ($36.36) per share, for a total transaction of £147.45 ($181.79).

LON:SXS opened at GBX 2,959 ($36.48) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,668.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,222.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of £3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.44. Spectris plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,371 ($29.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,167 ($51.37).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 48.80 ($0.60) dividend. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on SXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.32) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($49.07) to GBX 3,650 ($45.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,835 ($47.28) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,527 ($43.48).

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

