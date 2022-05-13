Spheroid Universe Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $41,644.00 (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, Spheroid Universe has traded down 45% against the U.S. dollar. Spheroid Universe has a total market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $41,644.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00537258 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,406.29 or 2.05563171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00035375 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Spheroid Universe Profile

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,116,846,013 coins and its circulating supply is 123,052,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spheroid Universe Coin Trading

