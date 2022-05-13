Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $152.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $173.00 to $152.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SQ. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Square from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stephens started coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Square stock opened at $75.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Square has a one year low of $65.10 and a one year high of $289.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.87 and a 200 day moving average of $147.65.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $375,564.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,492.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,783 shares of company stock worth $2,459,562 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at $452,024,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Square by 360.1% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,173,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,552,000 after buying an additional 918,801 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $172,641,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $72,655,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 293.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 343,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,469,000 after buying an additional 256,444 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

