SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 69,593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,273,432 shares.The stock last traded at $18.56 and had previously closed at $18.72.

SSRM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.90.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $407.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

In other news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $93,201.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $202,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $413,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,644,000 after acquiring an additional 349,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 375,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 30,865 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

