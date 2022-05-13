SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) PT Lowered to C$32.50 at National Bankshares

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SSRM has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a C$29.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.44.

Shares of TSE SSRM opened at C$24.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.28. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of C$18.08 and a 1-year high of C$31.00. The firm has a market cap of C$5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

