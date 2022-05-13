StaFi (FIS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.55 Million

StaFi (FIS) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StaFi has traded down 52.7% against the U.S. dollar. StaFi has a market cap of $14.56 million and approximately $11.55 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00111453 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000647 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00021607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00290985 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00033176 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About StaFi

StaFi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

StaFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

