Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Investec

Investec downgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.64) to GBX 800 ($9.86) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.52) to GBX 690 ($8.51) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 590 ($7.27) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.53) to GBX 580 ($7.15) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $665.00.

Shares of SCBFY stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $14.13. 1,338,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,090. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

