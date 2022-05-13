Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $38.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $831.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.46. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.21. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

In other news, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $289,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills bought 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,108.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,185 shares of company stock worth $407,090. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,153,000 after buying an additional 37,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,056,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 9.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,542,000 after buying an additional 95,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 769,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,322,000 after buying an additional 30,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

