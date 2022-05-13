Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE:SXI opened at $91.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.13. Standex International has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $121.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Standex International will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Standex International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total transaction of $110,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Standex International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

