Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s previous close.

STN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.25.

Get Stantec alerts:

STN traded up C$0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching C$54.48. 246,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,258. The stock has a market cap of C$6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.27. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$53.05 and a twelve month high of C$73.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$922.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 3.3900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 8,800 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.50, for a total value of C$567,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,046,004. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,658.

About Stantec (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.