Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.96.
NASDAQ SBUX traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.86. 286,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,117,556. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.40. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.
In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
