Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.96.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.86. 286,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,117,556. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.40. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

