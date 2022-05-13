Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Up 18.2%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.66. 200,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,643,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STEM. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Get Stem alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Stem had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $823,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 5,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $38,049.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,210.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,016 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stem by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,288,000 after buying an additional 3,218,426 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Stem by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,081,000 after buying an additional 2,207,792 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stem by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,153,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,755,000 after buying an additional 1,549,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stem by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,182,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,403,000 after buying an additional 1,033,005 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Stem by 424.0% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,082,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after buying an additional 875,871 shares during the period. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem Company Profile (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.