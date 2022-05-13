STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of STEP Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of SNVVF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.99. 16,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,667. STEP Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

