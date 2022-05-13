STERIS (NYSE:STE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STE. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.14.

NYSE STE traded down $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $216.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,505. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90 and a beta of 0.67. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $188.10 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.97%.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,600 shares of company stock worth $5,632,626 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,187,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,979,609,000 after buying an additional 59,414 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,852,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,667,876,000 after buying an additional 39,418 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in STERIS by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,363,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,054,878,000 after buying an additional 81,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in STERIS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,211,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,025,194,000 after buying an additional 103,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.



STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

