STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in STERIS were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $5,632,626 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

Shares of STE opened at $221.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13. STERIS plc has a one year low of $188.10 and a one year high of $255.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.60.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

