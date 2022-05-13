Stevanato Group S.p.A. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stevanato Group in a report released on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.65.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.11 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.11 ($0.12). The business had revenue of €212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €212.23 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

STVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.44 ($25.72).

Shares of NYSE:STVN traded up €0.51 ($0.54) during trading on Friday, reaching €15.26 ($16.06). The stock had a trading volume of 2,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,596. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of €19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.34. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €13.35 ($14.05) and a fifty-two week high of €29.18 ($30.72).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at $176,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

