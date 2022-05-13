Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.66

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.66 and last traded at $36.72, with a volume of 42528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOO. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

