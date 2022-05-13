Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inseego has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $2.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. Inseego has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.68.

Inseego ( NASDAQ:INSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Inseego’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inseego will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 302.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Inseego by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Inseego during the first quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Inseego by 329.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inseego during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

