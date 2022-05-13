Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.03

Shares of Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.03 and last traded at C$6.05, with a volume of 23185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.21.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$434.16 million and a P/E ratio of 10.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.11.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

