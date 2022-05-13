StockNews.com Lowers John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.93. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $94.97. The company has a market cap of $852.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.81.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 6.27%.
About John B. Sanfilippo & Son (Get Rating)
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.