StockNews.com Lowers Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on MG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mistras Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mistras Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:MG opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $156.50 million, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $11.78.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MG. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Mistras Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 94,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mistras Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Mistras Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Mistras Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 358,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mistras Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

