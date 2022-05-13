StockNews.com Lowers Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Several other research firms have also commented on MG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mistras Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mistras Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:MG opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $156.50 million, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $11.78.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MG. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Mistras Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 94,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mistras Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Mistras Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Mistras Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 358,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mistras Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.
Mistras Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mistras Group (MG)
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.