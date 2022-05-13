StockNews.com Lowers Westlake (NYSE:WLK) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WLK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.85.

NYSE WLK opened at $127.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19. Westlake has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.92 and its 200 day moving average is $108.47.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.09%.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $315,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,659 shares of company stock worth $6,477,945 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc bought a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 402.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Westlake by 535.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

