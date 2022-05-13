StockNews.com Upgrades Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conduent (NYSE:CNDT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE CNDT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.61. 55,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,417. Conduent has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $8.50.
About Conduent
