StockNews.com Upgrades CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CVI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.11.

CVR Energy stock opened at $30.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.69. CVR Energy has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the third quarter worth about $7,482,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $6,370,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 402,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 283,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 1,274.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 273,492 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,086,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

