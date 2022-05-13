StockNews.com Upgrades ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.59.

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.75% and a negative net margin of 2,469.79%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,046,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 123.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 75,714 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $321,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,424,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

