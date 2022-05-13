Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the April 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNDL. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,090,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after purchasing an additional 298,541 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1,899.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 294,394 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 485,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 232,111 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,941,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 477,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 125,178 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HNDL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.59. 375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,157. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%.

