Stuart M. Grant Acquires 50,000 Shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,959,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,796.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $60.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.08.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eyenovia by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Eyenovia by 19.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

