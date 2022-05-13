Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) shares rose 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €12.42 ($13.07) and last traded at €12.26 ($12.91). Approximately 522,084 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.89 ($12.52).

SZU has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.74) price objective on Südzucker in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($14.21) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays set a €13.10 ($13.79) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.58) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €10.30 ($10.84) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 33.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

