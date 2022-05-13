Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 121,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,494. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 535,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,719.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

