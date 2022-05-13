Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $670.84 Million

Brokerages expect that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) will announce $670.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $686.52 million and the lowest is $652.80 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $618.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

NYSE:SUM traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.03. The stock had a trading volume of 861,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,072. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,264,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,885,000 after purchasing an additional 119,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,032,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,561,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 16.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,577,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,295,000 after buying an additional 905,585 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,384,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,277,000 after buying an additional 2,383,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,161,000 after buying an additional 88,520 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

