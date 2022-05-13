Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Lowered to C$72.00 at TD Securities

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SLF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.05.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.59. 44,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,759. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 22.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 230,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

