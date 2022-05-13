Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Lowered to C$75.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SLF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.46.

Shares of SLF traded up C$0.94 on Friday, reaching C$62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,089. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$60.43 and a twelve month high of C$74.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.34 billion and a PE ratio of 9.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$67.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$69.17.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53. The business had revenue of C$13 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9899995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

