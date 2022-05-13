Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMCY opened at $8.24 on Monday. Suncorp Group has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third party products.

