SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 64,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 728,866 shares.The stock last traded at $6.94 and had previously closed at $6.44.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.
The stock has a market cap of $783.51 million, a PE ratio of -145.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc purchased 22,561 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 152,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
