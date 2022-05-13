SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 64,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 728,866 shares.The stock last traded at $6.94 and had previously closed at $6.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

The stock has a market cap of $783.51 million, a PE ratio of -145.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $204.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc purchased 22,561 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 152,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

