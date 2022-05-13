Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,973 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.18% of Sunrun worth $12,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $122,193.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $116,588.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,347 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RUN traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 182,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,767,710. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 2.24. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $60.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.79.

Sunrun Profile (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.