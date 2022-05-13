SVB Leerink Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.38). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.59% and a negative net margin of 1,635.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,336,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $2,190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 978,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,769 over the last 90 days.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

