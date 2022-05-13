Swace 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $20.00 (SWACE)

Swace (SWACE) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Swace has a total market capitalization of $730,115.80 and approximately $20.00 worth of Swace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swace coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Swace has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.97 or 0.00529915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00037100 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,977.47 or 2.00740804 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swace Coin Profile

Swace’s total supply is 2,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 513,292,589 coins. Swace’s official Twitter account is @swaceapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swace’s official message board is medium.com/swace . Swace’s official website is swace.io

